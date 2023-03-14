EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: GOP Rep. Eli Crane Discusses January 6 Tapes And His Endorsement For President Trump in 2024 – Says He Was NOT ALLOWED To Visit The J6 Prisoners (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson spoke with freshman Congressman Eli Crane late last week about the slow walked investigation into January 6, the release of footage from inside the capitol, and his endorsement of President Trump in 2024.

Conradson also spoke with MAGA fighter Congressman Paul Gosar, who called for hearings on the January 6 footage and action by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Congressman Jim Jordan’s Weaponization of Government Committee. Contact Congressman Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy to encourage a well-funded investigation into January 6. “Let’s really turn up the volume,” said Gosar!

Mike Davis recently told Steve Bannon in the War Room that the Weaponization Committee is “structurally set up to fail.” The committee has just five staffers and a budget of only $2 million, whereas RINO former Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s sham Jan 6 committee had 98 staffers and $18 million, and $48.5 million and 178 staffers were dedicated to the Watergate Committee, says Davis.

Eli Crane flipped his Arizona Congressional seat red, defeating three-term Democrat incumbent Tom O’Halleran in November 2022. He commended Kevin McCarthy for releasing the January 6 tapes to Tucker Carlson but still called for more resources to go into the Weaponization Committee and the investigation of this coup.

“I think it could be one of the best committees up here as far as transparency and justice, and I mean, the American people know; they’re not stupid,” said Crane. “They know that in many ways, this government and many of our institutions have been turned and weaponized against them.”

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer recently decried Tucker Carlson’s airing of the Jan 6 tapes, calling it “one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on cable television” and a “threat to Democracy,” accusing Tucker of manipulating his viewers with “disdain.” RINO Senate Leader Mitch Mcconnell expressed similar sentiments, calling the release of this government-suppressed footage a “mistake.” They are both furious because this challenges their “violent insurrection” narrative.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the meltdowns by Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell over the decision by Tucker Carlson to release the J6 Tapes. Tucker Carlson responded, calling out the Uniparty for lying to the American people since January 6.

Members of the RINO-Democrat establishment are trying to suppress the truth about January 6 and the political prisoners from even our own Congressmen because it threatens their integrity and their narrative, said Crane.

Crane also revealed that he was barred from visiting the DC Gulag to see the J6 prisoners and from certain committee assignments because of his stances and public statements.

In regards to the 2024 election, Crane endorsed President Trump on “day one.” He told us last week, “President Trump has as much [courage] as I’ve ever seen in a human being, and that’s why he’s my number one choice.” He added, ” there are some other good candidates on the Republican ticket, but I think he is the best one”

