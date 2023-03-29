Ex-Chief of Staff of Former Governor Larry Hogan Now On FBI’s Most Wanted List

The Gateway Pundit reported on March 14th, U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath who previously served as the Chief of Staff for Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

The arrest warrant stemmed from McGrath failing to appear in Federal Court on Monday to face fraud and theft charges.

Now after being a fugitive for over two weeks the FBI has now placed McGrath on their Most Wanted List.

Per its site, the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to McGrath’s arrest.

LOOK:

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Roy C. McGrath, wanted for failing to appear for his federal trial in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 13, 2023: https://t.co/J14xe4sUsr pic.twitter.com/al9KRcITHf — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) March 28, 2023

Per DC News Now:

The U.S. Marshals are also offering a $10,00 reward for any intel regarding the whereabouts of McGrath.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals are each offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Roy McGrath. https://t.co/skec7hBhii — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 28, 2023

McGrath is facing a slew of charges which include embezzlement and wire fraud charges.

