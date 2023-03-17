Cereal Maker Kellogg’s Donated Over $91 Million to BLM After They Were Harassed in 2020 for Having Three White Boys on Their Cereal Box

A new database created by the Claremont Institute has revealed Kellogg’s food company pledged over $91 Million to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The Federalist reported while the food brand company was donating massive amounts of money they were cutting employees’ benefits at the same time.

Kellogg’s massive spending to groups such as BLM could be an attempt to keep the cancel culture mob’s eyes off its dark past.

In 2020 Kellogg’s was slammed for having three white boys on the Rice Crispies box.

The founder of the Kellogg’s Company was Will Keith Kellogg who was the brother of Dr. John Harvey Kellogg one of the leading voices in the United States’ eugenics movement.

John Harvey Kellogg was a firm believer “that race was threatened both by racial mixing and mental defectives.

According to Kellogg’s official site “W.K. Kellogg, and his brother, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, changed breakfast forever when they accidentally flaked wheat berries. W.K. kept experimenting until he flaked corn, and created the delicious recipe for Kellogg’s Corn Flakes.”

Even though Kellogg’s official site gives W.K more credit, it was Dr. John Harvey Kellogg who originally obtained a patent for the Corn Flake cereal.

John Harvey Kellogg and his brother Will Keith Kellogg were very close to each other in their early years but soon became enemies after Will Kellogg won a lawsuit to the name Kellogg’s company over his brother Dr. John Kellogg.

Despite not talking for years W.K Kellogg would later in life donate to Dr. Kellogg’s Race Betterment Foundation which was a “eugenics and racial hygiene organization.”

Per The Eugenics Archive:

John Harvey Kellogg (1852-1943) was a doctor and nutritionist in the United States. Kellogg is best remembered for inventing the Kellogg’s “Corn Flakes” cereal, alongside his younger brother Will Keith Kellogg. Dr. John Harvey Kellogg was a vocal eugenicist, and he was particularly concerned with race degeneracy. He believed that race was threatened both by racial mixing and mental defectives. Eugenics and euthenics were ideological approaches that presented an answer to disease and degeneracy, as well as racial hygiene (Kellogg, 1913). Kellogg hoped that so-called well-born people would be instructed on how to maintain their heritage and pass it on to the next generation, and that eugenic legislation would be introduced across the country (Kellogg, 1913). He often used agricultural metaphors to justify his views. In later life, Kellogg founded the Race Betterment Foundation to promote his views on eugenics, particularly in encouraging people of “good pedigrees” to procreate. Kellogg also proposed creating a eugenic registry that could be used to create a pedigree of proper breeding between people.

While the far-left groups are tearing down statues and canceling people for comments they wrote on social media years ago, they will gladly accept milliondollar checks from companies that were influenced by eugenicists.