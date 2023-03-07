ESPN Analyst Destroys Colleague for Race Baiting

Former NBA star and now sports analyst J.J. Redick recently called out his ESPN colleague for race-baiting.

During a recent airing of the ESPN sports talk show First Take, Redick slammed former NBA champion and now ESPN analyst, Kendrick Perkins for claiming NBA MVP voters have a racial bias when it comes to black basketball players.

Perkins previously claimed on First Take that if Denver Nuggets’ Center Nikola Jokic wins the MVP again it’s because he’s white.

In response to Perkin’s previous comments Redick stated, “What we’ve just witnessed is the problem with this show where we create narratives that do not exist in reality. The implication, what you are implying, that the white voters are that vote on NBA are racist. ”

As Redick was talking Perkin’s would close his eyes and look up and start speaking over Redick.

JJ Redick condemns First Take and pushes back on Kendrick Perkins alleging NBA MVP voters have a racial bias against Black players: pic.twitter.com/7pOMmGW4AH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 7, 2023

Here was Perkin’s original comments:

Kendrick Perkins suggests that Nikola Jokic is winning the MVP this year because he is a white European. On National Television. This talking point started two weeks ago and is gotten worse and worse ever since.pic.twitter.com/ODNZX9UtQa — Swipa (@SwipaCam) March 1, 2023

JJ Redick finds Kendrick Perkins’ views on NBA voters being racist absolutely disgusting. Perkins has of late, attempted to claim NBA MVP voters must be racist because only three players outside the top 10 of season scoring leaders have ever won the MVP since the 1990s: Steve Nash, Nikola Jokic, and Dirk Nowitzki. Apparently, that’s a sign MVP voters must be racist, and if Nikola Jokic wins again, it’s because he’s a white dude and nothing more.

Nikola Jokic has won the MVP award the last two years and this year he is in the running to win it a third team.

As of right now Jokic is averaging a triple double and has the Denver Nuggets in first place in the Western Conference.