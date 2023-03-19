EPIC! NCAA Wrestling Champ Patrick Glory Walks Over to Shake Trump’s Hand and Thank Him After Winning His Final and Capping Off a Perfect Season (VIDEO)



Princeton’s national wrestling champion Patrick Glory and President Donald Trump.

President Trump was given a huge standing ovation on Saturday when he attended the NCAA wrestling championships at the BOK Arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The wrestling crowd was thrilled to have President Trump in the stands on Saturday

The walkout with President Donald Trump at the NCAA Wrestling Championship Finals – Standing Ovation BTW pic.twitter.com/W6z5fznDpo — Joni Job (@jj_talking) March 19, 2023

Following his final championship match Princeton’s Patrick Glory went over to the stands and shook President Trump’s hand and thanked him.



What an incredible moment!

NCAA National Champion wrestler Patrick Glory from Princeton greets President Trump right after winning the title last night in Tulsa. https://t.co/Px8B5diixO — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) March 19, 2023

Patrick Glory was the first Princeton wrestler to win an NCAA Championship in 71 years.

