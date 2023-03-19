EPIC! NCAA Wrestling Champ Patrick Glory Walks Over to Shake Trump’s Hand and Thank Him After Winning His Final and Capping Off a Perfect Season (VIDEO)

Princeton’s national wrestling champion Patrick Glory and President Donald Trump.
President Trump was given a huge standing ovation on Saturday when he attended the NCAA wrestling championships at the BOK Arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The wrestling crowd was thrilled to have President Trump in the stands on Saturday
The walkout with President Donald Trump at the NCAA Wrestling Championship Finals – Standing Ovation BTW pic.twitter.com/W6z5fznDpo
— Joni Job (@jj_talking) March 19, 2023
Following his final championship match Princeton’s Patrick Glory went over to the stands and shook President Trump’s hand and thanked him.
What an incredible moment!
NCAA National Champion wrestler Patrick Glory from Princeton greets President Trump right after winning the title last night in Tulsa. https://t.co/Px8B5diixO
— LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) March 19, 2023
Patrick Glory was the first Princeton wrestler to win an NCAA Championship in 71 years.
The Trentonian reported:
The 71-year drought is over for the Princeton University wrestling team.
With one last solid performance, Princeton senior Patrick Glory captured the 125-pound championship at the NCAA Division I Championships at the sold-out BOK Arena on Saturday night.
With his victory, Glory became Princeton’s first champion since 1951 and just the second in the history of the program.
A two-time New Jersey state champ at the Delbarton School, Glory capped off a perfect 25-0 season by beating Matt Ramos of Purdue, 4-1, in the championship match.
Glory forced the action for nearly the entire match, but Ramos was repeatedly able to scramble out of vulnerable positions and avoid being taken down.