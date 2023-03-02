EPIC! Elon Musk Responds to Catturd2 After ‘Based’ Senator Mike Lee Has His Private Twitter Account Removed

Earlier today sitting US Senator Mike Lee tweeted out that his personal Twitter account – @BasedMikeLee – was suspended. Twitter never alerted him beforehand. They never do. And they never gave him any warning.

Twitter star Catturd2 retweeted Senator Lee’s tweet.

Twitter owner Elon Musk replied to Catturd2 and Senator Lee.

Elon Musk: His personal account @BasedMikeLee was incorrectly flagged as impersonation, which is not totally crazy, since it is based.

Lol – thank you for the quick fix. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 1, 2023

FYI – The BasedMikeLee account it LIT! No wonder the tyrants at Twitter were confused.