EPIC! Elon Musk Responds to Catturd2 After ‘Based’ Senator Mike Lee Has His Private Twitter Account Removed

Earlier today sitting US Senator Mike Lee tweeted out that his personal Twitter account – @BasedMikeLee – was suspended. Twitter never alerted him beforehand. They never do. And they never gave him any warning.
Twitter star Catturd2 retweeted Senator Lee’s tweet.
This is a sitting (Republican, of course) Senator @elonmusk https://t.co/yM7uwZr9zK
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 1, 2023
Twitter owner Elon Musk replied to Catturd2 and Senator Lee.
Elon Musk: His personal account @BasedMikeLee was incorrectly flagged as impersonation, which is not totally crazy, since it is based.
Lol – thank you for the quick fix.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 1, 2023
FYI – The BasedMikeLee account it LIT! No wonder the tyrants at Twitter were confused.
No cap! Bussin’—forreal, forreal. Thanks, @elonmusk. Time for this classic to make an appearance. https://t.co/unBoPJ7zMS pic.twitter.com/jw0kf0xZs2
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 1, 2023