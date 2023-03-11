Elon Musk Tweets Out: “Free Jacob Chansley”

CEO of Tesla and Twitter Elon Musk showed his support for January 6th prisoner Jacob Chansley also known as the Qanon Shaman.

In a tweet, Musk tweeted “Free Jacob Chansley.”

Musk’s comments were a quote tweet from a video The Gateway Pundit previously reported on which shows Jacob telling a crowd of Trump supporters to “obey our president” and “go home”.

LOOK:

Musk would then double up his comments by saying “Chansley got 4 years in prison for a non-violent, police-escorted tour!?”

The Twitter CEO would continue “Dave Chapelle was violently assaulted on stage by a guy with a knife. That guy got a $3000 fine & no prison time.”

Musk’s acknowledgment of the unjust imprisonment of Jacob Chansley is a huge victory to January 6th prisoners who have been for the most part ignored or demonized by people in high places as Musk.

