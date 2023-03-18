Elon Musk: “Trump Will Be Re-elected in a Landslide Victory” If Arrested

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on Saturday, President Trump is expecting to be arrested on Tuesday of next week in relation to the Stormy Daniels case where he is being accused of paying Daniels as part of a “Hush Payment”.

Trump has publicly declared on multiple occasions he has committed no crimes and that the Manhattan DA’s Office accusations against him are “debunked fairytales”.

News of Trump’s possible arrest has flooded the Twitter-sphere and has caught the attention of the CEO of Twitter and Tesla Elon Musk.

In response to a Fox News clip that claimed Trump will be arrested and handcuffed next week, Musk tweeted “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory.”

LOOK:

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Musk wasn’t the only person saying if Trump is arrested it will only boost his popularity but several users on Twitter echoed the same opinion.

It's going to backfire. Trump will be more popular once he is arrested. The right will gather around him. It's a dumb political move on their part. — 🇺🇸MAGA Deplorable ❤️Love❤️ Lets Go Brandon🇺🇸 (@realRawPaul) March 18, 2023

Political commentator Ian Miles Cheong stated if the Manhattan DA’s office continues with their plan to arrest Trump then they will be turning him into a martyr.

If Alvin Bragg goes ahead with his plan to arrest Donald Trump, not only will he be turning Trump into a martyr, it’ll also set a terrible precedent—and solidify America as a banana republic. This sort of thing only happens in banana republics. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 18, 2023

Musk and Cheong are right.

When Mar-a-Lago was raided back in August of 2022, it didn’t cause Trump’s popularity to fizz out but rather it made him more popular.

If you are still in the dark about the details about Trump’s case against the Manhattan’s DA’ Office make sure to read the following article: