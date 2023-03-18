Elon Musk: “Trump Will Be Re-elected in a Landslide Victory” If Arrested

by

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on Saturday, President Trump is expecting to be arrested on Tuesday of next week in relation to the Stormy Daniels case where he is being accused of paying Daniels as part of a “Hush Payment”.

Trump has publicly declared on multiple occasions he has committed no crimes and that the Manhattan DA’s Office accusations against him are “debunked fairytales”.

News of Trump’s possible arrest has flooded the Twitter-sphere and has caught the attention of the CEO of Twitter and Tesla Elon Musk.

In response to a Fox News clip that claimed Trump will be arrested and handcuffed next week, Musk tweeted “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory.”

LOOK:

Musk wasn’t the only person saying if Trump is arrested it will only boost his popularity but several users on Twitter echoed the same opinion.

Political commentator Ian Miles Cheong stated if the Manhattan DA’s office continues with their plan to arrest Trump then they will be turning him into a martyr.

Musk and Cheong are right.

When Mar-a-Lago was raided back in August of 2022, it didn’t cause Trump’s popularity to fizz out but rather it made him more popular.

If you are still in the dark about the details about Trump’s case against the Manhattan’s DA’ Office  make sure to read the following article:

President Trump Says He Will Be Arrested Tuesday, Calls for Protests

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Anthony Scott
You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 