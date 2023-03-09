Elon Musk Mocks Chuck Schumer After He Lashes Out Over Jan 6th Footage: “Do You Want Us To Remove This Video?”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is not happy that the Establishment’s January 6th narrative is falling apart.

He had a complete meltdown on the floor of the Senate and even called on Fox News to stop Tucker from releasing January 6th tapes.

They're Freaking Out Big Time Senator Schumer Went Down To The Senate Floor This Morning To -Condemn Tucker Carlson's January 6th Tapes Segment Last Night

-Call For Fox News And Rupert Murdoch To Stop Tucker Carlson From Releasing Another Report On The January 6th Tapes… https://t.co/nPqG7adQKx pic.twitter.com/e3z3YBwTFR — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 7, 2023

The next day he lashed out at Speaker McCarthy for giving the footage to Tucker Carlson.

He accused McCarthy of enabling the spread of “Donald Trump’s Big Lie.”

Speaker McCarthy has held the gavel for less than three months. But by sharing the January 6th security footage with Fox News, he has already done more than any party leader in Congress to enable the spread of Donald Trump’s Big Lie. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2023

Elon Musk was having none of it.

He mocked Schumer, asking if he wanted Twitter to remove a video of January 6th.

The video mocks the idea that January 6th was an insurrection — a voiceover actor acts like a tour guide announcer in the Capitol:

Do you want us to remove this video? https://t.co/Qaaq4lGc9B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2023

Here is the full video:

BREAKING : Previously Unseen January 6th Footage pic.twitter.com/0jxqANbNVn — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) March 7, 2023

The Establishment knows its narrative is in trouble.

Great job Elon!

