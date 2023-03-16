El Salvador President Mocks Globalist NGOs: “Where Were You When The Gangs Were Killing Our Children?”

El Salvador is cracking down on MS-13.

They created a super prison that will house 40,000 people.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

Now, this is how a nation takes care of a violent crime problem. Rather than coddling violent thugs like Soros-supported prosecutors are in major American cities, El Salvador is throwing all of theirs behind bars. On Friday, a 40,000 person prison facility, known as the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) officially opened, and 2,000 gang members became new residents. These include members of the most violent gangs in the world, including MS-13. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele made the announcement via Twitter, accompanied by a video.

Another 2,000 have already been added to the prison.

That brings the total to 4,000.

New York Post reported:

Another 2,000 suspected gang members were shipped to El Salvador’s revered mega-prison, the country’s president announced Wednesday as he unveiled more footage of the “impossible to escape” facility. The new arrivals joined another 2,000 accused gangsters who landed in the new Center for the Confinement of Terrorism last month as El Salvador looks to win its battle against raging street gangs.

Some “human rights” groups have raised concerns over the prison.

President Nayib Bukele responded with a blistering statement asking them “Where were they before? Where were they when those parties in the back corner were recruiting children and forcing them to kill? They are right there, ARENA the FMLN, who recruited child soldiers and sent them to kill. We are giving them computers and laptops. They recruited them to kill.”

VIDEO (partial transcript below)

Where were you when the gangs were killing our children? pic.twitter.com/hlqHov9GN1 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 14, 2023

From the video above:

“Where did they get this sudden love for El Salvador? If up until recently they couldn’t find it on a map. All of a sudden, in these three years, they have grown concerned. Where were they before? Where were they when those parties in the back corner were recruiting children and forcing them to kill? They are right there, ARENA the FMLN, who recruited child soldiers and sent them to kill. We are giving them computers and laptops. They recruited them to kill. Where were they then? El Salvador is a free, sovereign, and independent country. We make our own decisions. Let that be clear the world over. We want to have good relations with other countries. We want to be allies, friends, partners. But truly, friends allies, partners. Not a colony. Not a backyard or a front yard, as they are calling it now. Our doors are wide open but we will not allow them to come and tell us what to do.”

91% of El Salvadorans approve of President Nayib Bukele.

The main opposition newspaper published today their brand new poll. It gives us a 91% approval rating (with only 6% disapproval). I wonder what the real approval rating is, if the opposition is saying 91% 😂 Full article here: https://t.co/Pg9eNQta34 pic.twitter.com/geRsz4CUxe — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 16, 2023

Bukele is not backing down!

