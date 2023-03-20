Dr. Jill Shoots Joe Biden a Look as He Claims He’s “A Student of the Persian Culture” (VIDEO)

For the record, Joe Biden was raised in a Puerto Rican community, attended a black church when he was a teen and apparently he’s also a student of Persian culture.

Joe and Jill Biden on Monday hosted a reception at the White House celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

“You know, the Persian culture is amazing!” Biden said. “As a student of the Persian culture, not a practitioner, but a student,” Biden said.

Dr. Jill shot her invalid husband a look as he lied about being a ‘student of the Persian culture.’

WATCH: