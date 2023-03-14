Dr. Anthony Fauci Assists Collapsed Woman During a Formal Dinner in Washington, DC

On Saturday night, a woman passed out and struck her head at the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, DC, which prompted a response from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Last night at the Gridiron Dinner in DC, maybe 10 feet from me and Sarah Gruen, a woman collapsed, hit her head on a table, and was laying on the floor without moving,” speech writer Chandler Dean wrote on Twitter.

“People gather trying to help, but no one is sure what to do. Someone goes to find a doctor. They found one,” he added.

Last night at the Gridiron Dinner in DC, maybe 10 feet from me and @sarahagruen, a woman collapsed, hit her head on a table, and was laying on the floor without moving. People gather trying to help, but no one is sure what to do. Someone goes to find a doctor. They found one. pic.twitter.com/yIuvVWtZlI — Chandler Dean (@chandlerjdean) March 12, 2023

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

While the details of Fauci’s treatment for the woman remain unclear, another speechwriter Eric Schnure tweeted that “she was okay.”

“Thankfully, she was okay. And the good doctor posed for a photo with her, documenting one of the best “only in Washington” stories of all time!” Schnure wrote.

Thankfully, she was okay. And the good doctor posed for a photo with her, documenting one of the best “only in Washington” stories of all time! — Eric Schnure (@ESchnure) March 12, 2023

The event was attended by some “600 journalists, politicians and various officials attended the typically light-hearted annual event, where former Vice President Mike Pence, 63, tore into his old boss, Donald Trump, 76, saying his “reckless words” during the Jan. 6 riots put his and his family’s lives in danger,” New York Post reported.

Social media users blasted Dr. Fauci.

When the arsonist pretends to be a firefighter Wonder what caused her to collapse in the first place — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 14, 2023

She was just telling Fauci, “I got an extra booster, just in case”. — Brian (@bsvestor) March 14, 2023