Dr. Anthony Fauci Assists Collapsed Woman During a Formal Dinner in Washington, DC

On Saturday night,  a woman passed out and struck her head at the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, DC, which prompted a response from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Last night at the Gridiron Dinner in DC, maybe 10 feet from me and Sarah Gruen, a woman collapsed, hit her head on a table, and was laying on the floor without moving,” speech writer Chandler Dean wrote on Twitter.

“People gather trying to help, but no one is sure what to do. Someone goes to find a doctor. They found one,” he added.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

While the details of Fauci’s treatment for the woman remain unclear, another speechwriter Eric Schnure tweeted that “she was okay.”

“Thankfully, she was okay. And the good doctor posed for a photo with her, documenting one of the best “only in Washington” stories of all time!” Schnure wrote.

The event was attended by some “600 journalists, politicians and various officials attended the typically light-hearted annual event, where former Vice President Mike Pence, 63, tore into his old boss, Donald Trump, 76, saying his “reckless words” during the Jan. 6 riots put his and his family’s lives in danger,” New York Post reported.

Social media users blasted Dr. Fauci.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 