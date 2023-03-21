DOJ-Employed Attorney Secretly Met with Chinese Ambassador

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Gavin Wax

A mostly glossed-over scandal shows how Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence is wielded through the justice system in America, in order to peddle America Last economic interests as well as destroy the free speech rights of dissidents.

The CCP-driven conspiracy centers around former Department of Justice attorney George Higginbotham.

He worked as a Senior Congressional Affairs Specialist for the Department of Justice from 2016 to 2018 before being forced out after being implicated in a foreign embezzlement scheme for the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

1MDB was being used as a vessel by CCP-affiliated interests in order to fuel a diabolical lobbying campaign targeted at Miles Guo, the fiercely outspoken opponent of the CCP whose anti-communist stances have amassed a great deal of publicity in recent years.

The aim is to put Guo behind bars so he can no longer effectively agitate against communist totalitarianism.

One major detail in this story is how Higginbotham met with the Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai, acting not as an official doing the business of the United States but rather as a well-paid pawn of a CCP-led conspiracy to expel a legitimate refugee whose core freedoms are under attack and life is being threatened by an authoritarian regime.

The meeting between Higginbotham and Cui, the details of which have not been disclosed to the public, (or not widely known), was such a success in the eyes of the CCP infiltrators that “tens of millions of dollars” were moved from a Chinese company to bank accounts controlled by their U.S. pawns.

It was a total of $3 billion that went into this scheme, and it reached the highest levels of the federal apparatus.

According to the plea document signed by Higginbotham, he received “approximately $41 million” in his escrow account that “would be released in the event the lobbying campaign was successful” in having Guo booted from the United States and sent to China to be tortured by CCP apparatchiks in a modern Gulag.

Higginbotham was ultimately cast as one of the fall guys as the scheme unraveled.

Higginbotham would be prosecuted for his actions and plead guilty to conspiracy to deceive banks about millions of dollars in foreign lobbying funds.

The feds and their media partners cast Higginbotham as a rogue agent who worked with shady Malaysian businessman Jho Low, rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, disreputable Republican fundraiser Elliott Brody, Hawaiian businesswoman Nickie Mali Lum Davis, and others, focusing on the greed and the peculiar aspects of the entire plot.

The meeting between Higginbotham and Cui was never mentioned in the plea agreement or in the court documents. It was mentioned only as a footnote in media reports.

The CCP’s role in the entire scandal was minimized as much as possible, which should not come as a surprise to anyone who understands the entrenched bureaucracy of the federal government.

In the DOJ’s press release about the prosecution of Higginbotham, they paint him as some kind of outlier whose behavior is not actively encouraged by the federal apparatus itself.

However, there is a countless number of federal officials who are similarly compromised.

They are selling out the country to many foreign powers, most notably China, and these actions are going largely unpunished.

President Donald Trump was unable to purge the deep state of all anti-American actors, with Higginbotham being an example of one who was able to slip in under the radar.

However, Trump prioritized a major crackdown against the CCP and their infiltration program within the government and used the bully pulpit of his presidency to inform the public about malign CCP-driven operations whenever possible.

To the great delight of Beijing, those policies have been reversed, and CCP assets are increasingly being glorified. Academics on the CCP payroll are praised for their intellectual freedom while shilling for our foreign enemies on the taxpayer dime.

CCP assets in government and business are praised for fulfilling diversity mandates. The spying balloon flying in the skies can be interpreted as a boast of conquest as the CCP grows bolder and more arrogant.

With the regime unable to extradite Guo, unscrupulous attorneys and judges are attempting to rob him of his wealth through insane fines and fees while issuing gag orders to prevent him from telling the truth about the situation.

Perhaps recent lobbying efforts, similar to the one allegedly hatched by Higginbotham and Cui at their secretive meeting, have been more successful with the increased synergy between the CCP and the deep state. Guo is the canary in the coal mine of an agenda that threatens the civil liberties and constitutional liberties of every American citizen.

About the author: Gavin Wax is a New York-based conservative political activist, commentator, columnist, operative, and strategist. He also serves as the 76th President of the New York Young Republican Club and as an Ambassador for both Turning Point USA & Live Action. You can follow him on Twitter at @GavinWax. ​Read Gavin Wax’s Reports — More Here.