Does Jimmy Kimmel’s Friend, Who Had Close Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Have Anything to Do With Reason He Mocked Aaron Rodgers For Bringing Up Epstein’s Client List?

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Last week, we wrote about how late-night bully Jimmy Kimmel mocked future Hall-of-Famer Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for mentioning that he was awaiting the release of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

Kimmel began his not-even-remotely-funny monologue on Rodgers by talking about the concerns Americans have with images of unidentified flying objects in the sky that have surfaced on social media. “Needless to say, all this UFO talk has the tin-foil hatters going wild,” Kimmel said, adding, ” including Green Bay ‘whack-packer’ Aaron Rodgers.”

Kimmel showed a short clip of Rodgers’ February 14 appearance on the Pat McAfee Sports talk show, where Aaron Rodgers brought up the Epstein client list. “There’s some files with some names on it that may be getting released soon,” Rodgers explained to the hosts, who seemed to have no clue about what the Green Bay quarterback was talking about.

Watch:

So, why is Kimmel so worried about Rodgers talking about the release of the Epstein client list?

Could it have anything to do with his good buddy and former Epstein chef?

Adam Perry Lang is a celebrity chef. One of his besties is “comedian” and far-left Late Night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The two are so close that Kimmel was a partner in Lang’s now-defunct Napa Valley, CA restaurant, APL. The restaurant closed in January 2022 after it was discovered that Lang, who worked as a chef for the billionaire pedophile, took multiple trips on Epstein’s private jet to his pedophile island. In a post on Instagram, Lang blamed the closing on COVID lockdowns.

It has been a true honor to work with such a talented team who were dedicated to giving their all every night to our guests at APL restaurant. I couldn’t have done it without them. Unfortunately, the ongoing challenges with this pandemic have forced me to make the difficult decision to close permanently. I have so much gratitude to my guests and investors for their continuous support. This door may have closed, but I’m looking forward to opening another. Stay tuned…

Lang was staying at Kimmel’s beach house in California in 2019 when he was arrested after he was accused of making a 911 call from inside Kimmel’s home, where he was accused of making criminal threats.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the famous chef and best-selling author Adam Perry Lang’s arrest was based in large part on a 911 recording — in which a man said he was inside Jimmy’s Hermosa Beach rental home with explosives and had assaulted his girlfriend with a high-powered rifle.

Law enforcement sources say cops went to the home of Lang’s estranged wife at around 3 AM Sunday and asked her if she could ID the voice on the call. We’re told she said it could be Adam, and it sounded like him, except for a Canadian phrase the caller used at the end.

According to TMZ – Police helicopters were flying above Kimmel’s beach home, and there was also at least one police-operated drone. We’re told houses adjacent to Kimmel’s corner lot were evacuated as a precaution. Cops tell us they were there for 8 hours before they were able to establish contact with Lang.

Jimmy Kimmel told TMZ he was told by cops it was a swatting incident, but cops later told us they did not believe it was swatting.

Lang was eventually bailed out of jail after his good friend Jimmy Kimmel paid the required $50,000 bail.

In a podcast by Tara Palmer that follows Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, it was revealed that Lang worked as Epstein’s private chef in the early 2000s and was asked to memorize the favorite foods of Epstein’s regular guests.

LA.eater reports – Last year, unsealed court documents showed Lang flew with Epstein in private jets and traveled with the billionaire to various properties in Florida, New Mexico, and the Virgin Islands. At the time, Lang responded by claiming that his role for Epstein was “limited to meal preparation” and that he was “unaware of depraved behavior,” extending “sympathy and admiration for the women who have come forward.”

However, Giuffre’s account in the podcast sheds more light onto Lang’s relationship with Epstein as his private chef. During the episode, Giuffre searches for Lang to ask him to speak up against Epstein, who died by suicide while in custody awaiting trial for sex-trafficking charges.

Lang released a statement to the Broken podcast, saying he never saw any sexual activity or nudity and was unaware of underage girls. Additionally, Lang maintains that he never was told of or saw any depraved acts committed by Epstein.

Giuffre specifically reached out to Lang, whom she says had a different position from other staff in Epstein’s hire. Lang not only traveled along with the financier’s various properties, he was asked to memorize the names and food preferences of Epstein’s most honored guests.

Robb Report’s Gregg Morabito unearthed a 2003 profile of Lang in the New York Times where the former chef protégé of Daniel Boulud had returned to New York “fresh from a four-year stint as the personal chef to a billionaire whose identity he will not reveal.” Now, 16 years later, he has revealed it was Epstein.

When Lang was questioned about his relationship with Epstein and his multiple trips to the billionaire’s pedophile island, he insisted he was only working as his chef and claimed he was “unaware of the depraved behavior” that involved underage girls.

Long Island native Adam Perry Lang, whose Hollywood restaurant APL is backed by Jimmy Kimmel and Joel McHale, was named in court filings as being a regular passenger on Epstein’s so-called “Lolita Express” private jet.

“Almost 20 years ago, as a young chef, I was hired to work for Jeffrey Epstein,” Lang explained in a statement to Eater.

“My role was limited to meal preparation. I was unaware of the depraved behavior and have great sympathy and admiration for the brave women who have come forward.”

Court documents named Lang as one of the regular passengers aboard the pervert’s private plane on several occasions in 2000 and 2001 between his homes in Florida, the Virgin Islands, and New Mexico.

We found it curious that Kimmel, whose good friend flew on Epstein’s private jet multiple times and made meals for his guests, would mock Aaron Rodgers for mentioning the release of the Epstein client list—and we’re not the only ones.

Green Bay Packer teammate David Bakhtiari called Kimmel’s motives for attacking the team’s outspoken quarterback into question, tweeting, “Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list….”