Documentary Filmmaker Ken Burns Says Tucker Carlson Releasing January 6 Footage is “A Huge Threat to Our Republic” (VIDEO)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson Monday evening began releasing January 6 surveillance footage given to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Carlson showed footage of Officer Brian Sicknick walking around the Capitol healthy after he was claimed to have been killed.

Tucker Carlson also released a video showing Ray Epps perjured himself in sworn testimony to the January 6 Committee.

Another video released showed Jacob Chansley, AKA, the “QAnon Shaman” peacefully walking through the Capitol with police escort.

Jacob Chansley "QAnon Shaman" who was sentenced to 41 months seen on the Jan 6 tapes with at least 9 capitol police, acting as his tour guides#TuckerCarlson #Tucker pic.twitter.com/iILcMeuAb3 — Top Secret (@ICU1010) March 7, 2023

January 6 Committee members Liz Cheney, Adam Kizinger, Nancy Pelosi and the media lied about what really happened on January 6.

The left is melting down.

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns said Tucker Carlson releasing the January 6 footage is a “huge threat to our Republic.”

