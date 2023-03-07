Disney Star Shares Christian Faith at Kids Choice Awards

While Disney enthusiastically embraces a woke agenda, one of their young stars took time to declare his faith in Jesus Christ when accepting an award during Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night.

Joshua Bassett is one of the stars of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” on Disney+

Last month, Bassett shared a video of his baptism declaring Jesus as his Lord and Savior.

“My name is Joshua and long story short, I grew up Christian and I ran the other way as far as I could go in pursuit of ‘truth’ and that only ended in addiction, depression and suicidal ideation, eating disorders etc. And no other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ did…and I am here to publicly declare him as my Lord and Savior.”



Bassett continues to share faith-filled messages on social media.

Jesus Christ is the only way.

His death and resurrection are historically documented.

turn away form hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him . — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) January 5, 2023

Saturday night, Bassett accepted the award for “Favorite Male TV star” at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

In his speech, Bassett shared, “I’d love to thank my Savior, Jesus Christ.I want to say something. There are a lot of people here who are burdened, broken-hearted, and have been beated down by life”

“I’m here to tell you— for those of you who’ve lost hope, there’s a very real God who loves you more than you will ever possibly know. His promise is peace and my testimony is my healing.”

“Remember: Forgive quickly, love freely and walk courageously. Love always wins in the end.”

While Bassett faced some criticism for his speech, not everyone had an issue with Bassett’s expression of faith.

I ain’t even religious but y’all are just absolutely weird for saying that Joshua Bassett’s speech shouldn’t have included god infront kids. Bruh just admit you hate Christians like, If he wants to include what helped him in his speech, he can do so. Don’t be pathetic. — G is missing Jin 🛸 (@sngrxcee) March 7, 2023