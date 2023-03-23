DISGRACEFUL: Houston Suspect Accused of Paralyzing Helpless Texas Woman by Body-Slamming Her to the Ground Has $200,000 bond Cut in HALF

Houston, Texas- Harris County court records confirm that the Houston suspect accused of paralyzing 44-year-old Nhung Truong by body-slamming her to the ground during a robbery last month had his bond cut in half on Wednesday from $200,000 to $100,000.

Fox News first revealed this infuriating news.

The suspect, 17-year-old Joseph Harrell, was arrested last week along with 19-year-old Zy’Nika Ayesha Woods for the horrific crime. Both are charged with Aggravated Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury.

Fox News reports after Houston police arrested Harrell for aggravated robbery, Harris County prosecutors asked for a $200,000 bond. They believed this request was reasonable because Harrell had just been released on a $100,000 bond on Jan. 26 for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The prosecutors’ request for the $200,000 bond was granted on March 17, but a “Republican” judge named Kristin Guiney lowered the bond to $100,000 just before noon on Wednesday.

The decision by the judge is even more egregious because Harrell is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting from an incident on Feb. 25.

Police say Harrell and at least one other accomplice stole a woman’s purse while the victim was departing from a business in Southeast Houston. After the theft, Harrell allegedly drove to the victim’s home and threatened her and her husband with a back handgun.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Truong was body slammed by a young Black man while she was walking in front of a shopping center.

Truong had made a withdrawal from a Bank of America on Blackhawk Blvd. The suspect spied on her from a distance and then proceeded to follow Truong for nearly 24 miles to a shopping center on the 9800 block of Bellaire.

The male suspect sauntered up to Truong and suddenly grabbed her. She dropped all her items on the floor and he stole what he presumed was an envelope of money and started to run off.

The suspect then realized he did not have the cash and turns back around. Truong tried to get away but was quickly overpowered by her black assailant.

The assailant violently grabbed Truong and body slammed her to the ground. He then stole her money and ran off.

The attack damaged Truong’s spinal cord, leaving her paralyzed. She cannot walk or use the bathroom by herself.

Truong has been relegated to a wheelchair and depends on help from her three children, ages 13, 15, and 20. They are still in school.

Truong’s family told FOX 26 Houston that Harrell stole $4,300 from her.

On a brighter note, Truong was released from the hospital on March 17 after more than a month. Her recovery could take more than two years.