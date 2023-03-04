PATHETIC: German Chancellor Meets with Joe Biden in White House – Doesn’t Have the Guts to Rip Biden for Blowing Up the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline to Germany



Aerial view of blown Nord Stream pipeline near Bornholm Island.

Three deep-water explosions destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea in September 2022.

Swedish seismologists reported that one of the three explosions measures 2.3 on the Richter Scale of earthquake intensity, but this was no earthquake. It was explosion—like a gigantic undersea mine.

The explosions guaranteed that Germany and the EU would not go wobbly with regard to sanctions against Russian energy imports. The damage to the pipelines will take months to repair, and repairs are unlikely to begin until this summer. Even if Germany were to cry “uncle” as civil unrest intensifies over lack of heat and energy, even if Russia decided to turn the power back on, the conduit for Russian gas to Europe was broken.

No country to this day has taken responsibility for the blasts that took out the Nord Stream pipelines to Europe.

Only one country benefited from the blasts. We wrote about this extensively at The Gateway Pundit after the attack.

The terrorist act put Europe in a bind with uncertain supplies of oil and gas before winter.

In a bold statement following the explosions, Secretary of State Tony Blinken cheered the news of the explosions as “a tremendous opportunity” for Europe “to remove dependence on Russian energy.”

Sweden released the first photos from the damaged Russian Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany after the blast.

The footage was published by the Swedish newspaper Expressen.

It is clear the explosion was not caused by Russia or the Western media would have reported that by now. Sweden did not share its investigation which seems odd unless they are protecting someone.

In February Germany released its study of the disaster. Investigators concluded there was NO EVIDENCE that Russia was behind the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

Germany: No evidence of Russian sabotage of pipelines so far.https://t.co/t4FuSiyIju — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 4, 2023

In February, a bombshell report was released by author Seymour Hersh pointing the finger at Joe Biden.

The report concluded that President Joe Biden personally oversaw a secret mission in which specialized U.S. Navy dive crews bombed the underwater Nord Stream pipelines, according to Daily Mail and Seymour Substack.

The report claimed that in June of 2022, Navy divers planted C4 explosives on three Nord Stream pipes, and three months later, they were detonated by a sonar buoy that emitted a signal that triggered the bombs.

On Friday Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the Biden White House.

The two refused to hold a joint press conference. What a surprise!

Politico: “The White House does not plan to hold a press conference with Biden and Scholz.” Given that Biden blurted out his intent to blow up Nord Stream last time, can’t blame them. pic.twitter.com/f8HhMbat66 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 3, 2023

President Biden with Chancellor Scholz to reaffirm the deep bonds of friendship between the United States and Germany. The leaders also discussed their bilateral cooperation on a range of global security and economic issues – including support for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/CX0eu5N8ne — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 3, 2023

In 2022 in a joint press conferece with Stolz, Joe Biden bragged about ending the Nord Stream pipeline.

Watch Joe Biden smile the moment he says the US will be ending Nord Stream.

As he says this, Chancellor Scholz is standing next to him. What incredible arrogance…. pic.twitter.com/M6XZ2ikvxX — Richard (@ricwe123) March 3, 2023

And Chancellor Stolz did not have the guts to ask Joe Biden why he blew up the gas pipeline to his country?

What a weakling. How awful for his countrymen.