DIRTY COPS, DIRTY MEDIA… REVEALED: Undercover Police Helped Steal Police Riot Shields and Passed Through Broken Glass Doors on Jan. 6



Undercover cop filming and participating in the violence on Jan. 6.

This won’t make any headlines in the fake news.

As dirty Chris Wray and the FBI prepare to storm the homes of ANOTHER 1,000 Trump supporters for standing within the invisible perimeter around the US Capitol on January 6, we continue to uncover instance after instance of undercover FBI, Metro Police, DOJ, Cut-Outs leading the protesters to the Capitol and committing the violence that day.

We have identified over 20 incidents and groups of federal operatives leading the charge on the US Capitol on January 6. At this point we can confidently report that the only planned insurrection was by the federal operatives who led the charge on the US Capitol that day.

And now there is video evidence of undercover DC police stealing riot shields from police and passing through broken glass doors that day.

Via NOVA Campaigns.

🚨Undercover @DCPoliceDept was INSIDE west terrace tunnel during riot🚨 Helped steal 2x riot shields; allowed THROUGH broken glass door “I’m gonna show badge, stand down!” “Make a hole!” Inside 2:46pm, thru door 3:03pm. Where’s 🎥? CCTV + DC Metro McCallister, Bagshaw, Beaver pic.twitter.com/Cnfz5u7xrO — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 27, 2023

This is just amazing!

NOVA Campaigns put together a string of tweets from that day involving this one undercover police officer.

🚨Undercover @DCPoliceDept was INSIDE west terrace tunnel during riot🚨 As the man reappears shortly in the tunnel CCTV footage: We see him help steal 2x police riot shields & throw them further back into the crowd 🇺🇸 citizens going to PRISON for this very same illegal act! pic.twitter.com/5H9BNJ5Ssr — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 27, 2023

You know who had this footage? @MacFarlaneNews of CBS News, via a DOJ released Court exhibit This was published July 2, 2021 … almost two years ago And defendants didn’t know this guy is likely an undercover cop pic.twitter.com/E44NvKni63 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 27, 2023

🚨Undercover @DCPoliceDept was INSIDE west terrace tunnel during riot🚨 After helping steal 2x riot shields; likely cop was allowed THROUGH broken interior glass door in tunnel, the last defense You can see him attempting to talk to riot police at the doors up until ~3:03pm pic.twitter.com/xo53iPuDX2 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 27, 2023

🚨Undercover @DCPoliceDept was INSIDE west terrace tunnel during riot🚨 This undercover cop was allowed THROUGH the tunnel’s broken glass door and inside to recuperate Listen (somewhat intelligible): Undercover: “I’m gonna show badge, stand down!” Cops inside: “Make a hole!” pic.twitter.com/nBajLYg9zY — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 27, 2023

🚨Undercover @DCPoliceDept was INSIDE west terrace tunnel during riot🚨 Only seconds after getting inside, police were doused in a cloud of bear or pepper spray Officer Bagshaw’s cam catches him recovering, & he walks by the undercover cop gasping 4 air, bent over a table pic.twitter.com/OkRmusjNoO — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 27, 2023