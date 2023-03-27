DIRTY COPS, DIRTY MEDIA… REVEALED: Undercover Police Helped Steal Police Riot Shields and Passed Through Broken Glass Doors on Jan. 6

Undercover cop filming and participating in the violence on Jan. 6.

This won’t make any headlines in the fake news.

As dirty Chris Wray and the FBI prepare to storm the homes of ANOTHER 1,000 Trump supporters for standing within the invisible perimeter around the US Capitol on January 6, we continue to uncover instance after instance of undercover FBI, Metro Police, DOJ, Cut-Outs leading the protesters to the Capitol and committing the violence that day.

We have identified over 20 incidents and groups of federal operatives leading the charge on the US Capitol on January 6. At this point we can confidently report that the only planned insurrection was by the federal operatives who led the charge on the US Capitol that day.

SHOCKING REPORT: DOJ Embedded an FBI Informant Inside the DEFENSE TEAM of Non-Violent Jan 6 Prisoner and Former US Marine Zachary Rehl

And now there is video evidence of undercover DC police stealing riot shields from police and passing through broken glass doors that day.

Via NOVA Campaigns.

This is just amazing!

NOVA Campaigns put together a string of tweets from that day involving this one undercover police officer.

