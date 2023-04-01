DIRTBAG FBI Agent Tim Thibault Who Opened Bogus Trump Investigation, Covered Up Hunter’s Labtop, and Refused to Investigate 2020 Election – Is Now Reportedly Plotting Revenge on Whistleblowers

In July 2022, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released a letter he sent to the “institutionally corrupted to the very core” FBI. The gangsters who took over the FBI during the Obama Administration turned it into a far-left criminal enterprise.

Grassley pointed out that FBI Assistant Special Agent Timothy Thibault shared anti-Trump social media posts while covering up Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal.

Before the 2020 Election, the FBI used Thibault as their spokesperson to suggest the 2020 Election was free and fair. What a joke.

Thibault also helped bury information about the Biden Crime Family that he gave to the FBI.

Thibault was the mastermind behind the affidavit to raid President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

He has longtime connections to the Clintons and the Obamas.

Thibault was the FBI official who was Assistant Agent in Charge (ASAC) in investigating voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Agent Thibault was escorted from the FBI headquarters in August. He was never charged with any crime.

Now there is evidence that Tim Thibault is out for revenge. Thibault’s former girlfriend tweeted out on how he was going to retaliate against the good, honest men who leaked to Congress about Thibault’s crimes.

Via Greg Price.

BREAKING: I found the Twitter account of disgraced FBI agent Timothy Thibault's girlfriend. Her posts suggest the FBI is going to retaliate against the whistleblowers who came forward to Congress about him covering up Hunter Biden's laptop Follow along🧵https://t.co/YuQfhN305x — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2023

Greg Price wrote this on his Substack page.

I found disgraced FBI agent Timothy Thibault’s girlfriend’s Twitter account. She has tweeted prolifically in defense of the former special agent. While most are innocuous, a few of her posts raise some serious red flags. Her tweets contain specific and non-public information where she suggests that the FBI is planning to respond to the whistleblowers that have come forward to congressional Republicans to expose the anti-Trump bias at the bureau and the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop during the 2020 election. Her Twitter gives reason to believe that the FBI may be conspiring with Thibault to attempt to discredit and intimidate the whistleblowers, including by revealing their identities.

Read the rest here.

Evidently, Tim Thibault is as vindictive as he crooked.