“Did You Parachute in from Another Planet?” – Sen John Kennedy ROASTS Sec. Mayorkas Over Open Southern Border- Mayorkas Left Bamboozled When Asked to Define Assault Weapon (VIDEO)

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) is a straight-shooting national treasure complete with an incisive wit and dry sense of humor. He has displayed these talents throughout his time in the Senate whether by stumping unqualified Biden nominees and or in interviews with reporters.

On Tuesday, he made disgraced Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas his next victim. Mayorkas was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

As Jim Hoft reported, Mayorkas was already having a rough day after Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) nuked him over the growing number of dead bodies at the southern border.

Cruz left the open borders Mayorkas completely speechless during his tour de force.

Kennedy embarrassed Mayorkas further after the Homeland Security Secretary absurdly claimed the Biden regime was “focused on enforcing our laws to achieve the security of the southern border.”

The Louisiana senator responded with a smile: “I know you’re focused Mr. Chairman, but you are not succeeding.”

Mayorkas then tried to absurdly claim the Regime had delivered a solution that caused a drastic drop in border crossings before Kennedy had enough.

WATCH:

Sen. John Kennedy to Sec. Mayorkas: “Did you just parachute in from another planet, Mr. Secretary? Because you’re the only person in the Milky Way who believes that we’re not having massive, massive illegal immigration into America.” pic.twitter.com/o1cHRwgep3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 28, 2023

Did you just parachute in from another planet, Mr. Secretary? Because you are the only person in the Milky Way who believes we are not having massive, massive illegal immigration into America.

But Kennedy was not finished with Mayorkas. After the Homeland Security Secretary revealed that he fully supported Joe Biden’s push to ban so-called “assault weapons,” Kennedy asked for a simple definition.

Mayorkas had no answer and kept talking about “examples” of guns he did not like. He was completely bamboozled and stuttered his way through the grilling.

Senator Kennedy makes Sec. Mayorkas PANIC under oath with one question: "What is an assault weapon?"🔥 pic.twitter.com/gFqfNbw8y8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2023

Kennedy: Do you agree with the President that we should ban the private ownership of assault weapons in America? Mayorkas: Senator, I do. Kennedy: What is an assault weapon? Mayorkas: It is for example an AK-47. Kennedy: Can you give me definition instead of pointing a specific weapon? Would there be other weapons besides an AK-47 you would ban? Mayorkas: There uh, uh, very well are. And I remember when I was a federal prosecutor… Kennedy: And I think you for your service. But if you could answer my question… Mayorkas: The vast majority of officers and leaders with whom I work were uh, uh, greatly in support of the assault weapons ban… Kennedy: Mr. Chairman, you know why we get so frustrated with you? Because you won’t give a straight answer. Trending: James O’Keefe Strikes Again! O’Keefe Media Group Exposes MASSIVE Democrat Party Money Laundering Scheme in US Elections Mayorkas: I think I just did.. Kennedy: No you didn’t. Do you have a definition of an assault weapon? Mayorkas: uh, I’m confident there is a technical definition of what is an assault weapon. An It was uh, assuredly used in the context of the previous statute that existed banning assault weapons

.