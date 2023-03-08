DEVELOPING: Personal Information of Hundreds of Lawmakers and Staffers Stolen in Major Security Breach

Personal information of hundreds of lawmakers and staffers was stolen after a major security breach of DC Health Link.

“I have been informed by the United States Capitol Police and DC Health Link of a data breach impacting Members and staff,” CAO Catherine Szpindor wrote.

“DC Health Link suffered a significant data breach yesterday potentially exposing the Personal Identifiable Information of thousands of enrollees,” she wrote.

The size and scope of the breach is not known.

The FBI is investigating the breach.

Szpindor continued, “While we do not yet know whether other enrollees have been compromised, out of abundance of caution you may wish to freeze your family’s credit at the three major credit bureaus.”

“Speaker McCarthy and Democratic Leader Jeffries have formally requested additional information from DC Health Link on what data was taken, who was impacted, and what steps they are taking to protect House victims of this breach,” Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor wrote.

Scoop: CAO has informed members and staff that the FBI is looking into the fact that the "account information and PII of hundreds of Member and House staff were stolen." pic.twitter.com/HFHVAUf8nB — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) March 8, 2023

