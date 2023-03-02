DEVELOPING: Oklahoma City Manhunt Underway After Fatal Shooting At Hobby Lobby Distribution Center

A manhunt is underway in Oklahoma City after a Hobby Lobby warehouse worker shot and killed a manager on Wednesday around 5 pm.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Police responded to a shooting at a Hobby Lobby distribution warehouse near South Council Road and Southwest 44th Street.

Officials described the suspect as a black male, five foot eleven, and 230 pounds, and he reportedly left the scene in a red Dodge Challenger.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim at least once,” a police spokesman said.

Oklahoma City Police tweeted about the shooting:

March 1st, just before 5 pm, an employee of Hobby Lobby at 3700 S. Council got into an altercation w/a supervisor. The employee produced a firearm & fatally shot the supervisor.

The suspect is not in custody, anyone with information is asked to call 911

Oklahoma Police Sgt. Rob Robertson told the media that a man who fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger with a vehicle tag from the Muscogee Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma, was not in custody early Wednesday evening.

According to police, the suspect had a dispute with the victim before the shooting.

“An employee went inside and had an altercation with a manager,” Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Rob Robertson told Fox News Digital. “The employee produced a weapon, a firearm of some type, and shot the manager at least once, and that person is deceased.”

A spokesperson for Hobby Lobby deferred comment to the police.

Hobby Lobby, a home decoration and arts and crafts store, spans over ten million square feet of manufacturing and distribution space at Oklahoma City facilities. Its corporate headquarters includes warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, and corporate departments.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as they become available.