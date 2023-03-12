DEVELOPING: Migrant Boats Crash off San Diego Coast – Eight Confirmed Drownings

The Biden regime’s lawless immigration policies claimed more lives last evening.

Two boats carrying illegal immigrants have crashed off the San Diego coast at Black Beach according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The SDPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that eight people are confirmed dead so far.

ABC News reported the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a 911 call from an individual claiming she was on a panga boat with 15 people that made it to Blacks Beach’s shore. The person added that another panga with eight people had capsized and victims were underwater.

Authorities said they obtained the location of the boats using the phone’s GPS. lifeguards and emergency crews discovered the two overturned boats and dead bodies in the water.

A fire department official confirmed the first lifeguards on scene found seven dead bodies. An additional body was discovered by CBP Air and Marine Operations officers.

Rescue and research efforts by San Diego lifeguards are ongoing.

The Regime’s immigration tactics have resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans since Biden assumed power in 2021. Drugs including fentanyl have poured across the border in record numbers.

Thousands more illegal aliens have perished making the dangerous trek across the U.S.-Mexican border.

Now we have migrants dying by using boats to reach America.

Developing…