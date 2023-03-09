DEVELOPING: Manhattan Prosecutors Signal Criminal Charges For Trump Likely in Stormy Daniels Hush Payment Case

As previously reported, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Trump has denied the affair.

House Democrats previously launched the inquiry into the hush payments ahead of the 2020 election cycle as a way to bog down Trump and slow down his 2020 re-election campaign.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s predecessor previously rejected the Trump ‘hush payments’ case because it wouldn’t stand up in court.

Fast-forward a couple years and now the Manhattan DA has revived the Stormy Daniel hush payments probe to counter Trump’s 2024 White House bid.

According to the New York Times, the Manhattan DA began presenting evidence to a grand jury last earlier this year.

The former publisher of the National Enquirer was seen walking into the building in lower Manhattan where the grand jury was meeting last month.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen met with Manhattan prosecutors investigating the Stormy Daniels case in February.

Cohen previously claimed he was directly involved in helping Trump pay Stormy Daniels a $130,000 ‘hush payment.’

Now this….

Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday signaled criminal charges for Trump are likely in the Stormy case, according to the New York Times.

Trump was told he can appear before the grand jury next week if he wants to testify, the New York Time reported, citing four sources.