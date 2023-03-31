DEVELOPING: ‘Level 3 Mass Casualty’ Event Declared After Catastrophic Tornado Rips Through Little Rock, Arkansas – 600+ Injured (VIDEO)

A “catastrophic” tornado ripped through Little Rock, Arkansas on Friday.

More than 600 people are injured due to the tornado.

“Little Rock police are transporting people to hospitals as there aren’t enough ambulances to respond.” – according to the chief meteorologist for WOTV4.

From THV11 News in LIT: "UAMS officially declared a level 3 mass casualty event following the tornado. MEMS is estimating at least 600 injuries so far. Little Rock police are transporting people to hospitals as there aren't enough ambulances to respond. — bill steffen (@bsteffen) March 31, 2023

A woman on the 7th floor of Medical Towers 1 in Little Rock captured the giant twister on video.

VIDEO:

View from Little Rock Baptist moments ago! *video shot by Kristal Benton from the 7th Floor of Medical Towers 1. #arwx @NWSLittleRock @KATVToddYak @KATVJames pic.twitter.com/zX2xHoSMvz — Sean (@_spcanady) March 31, 2023

“Nearly 70,000 customers in Arkansas were out of power on Friday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages; about 37,000 were without power in neighboring Oklahoma.” CBS News reported.

BREAKING: A Little Rock, Arkansas medical center said it was operating at a mass casualty level after a tornado struck — reducing rooftops to splinters, toppling vehicles and tossing debris on roadways. https://t.co/lo7xGQkdXz pic.twitter.com/B4BnMkmkpa — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2023

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) declared a state of emergency.

Here at the Capitol I just signed an executive order declaring that a State of Emergency exists in the State of Arkansas due to today’s severe weather. We will spare no resource to assist with response and recovery efforts for Arkansans impacted. pic.twitter.com/FsY47vOusn — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 31, 2023

Significant damage has occurred in Central Arkansas. I’m in constant communication with AR State Police and @AR_Emergencies who are working with local law enforcement to assist anyone injured. Praying for all those who were and remain in the path of this storm. Arkansans must… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 31, 2023

A massive tornado was also spotted in Hedrick, Iowa on Friday.

🚨#BREAKING: A Confirmed large and extremely violent tornado is on the ground⁰⁰📌#Sigourney | #Iowa⁰⁰The National weather service has issues a PDS tornado warning meaning particular Dangerous situation as a confirmed large and extremely violent tornado is on the ground… pic.twitter.com/QWQEUZrz7x — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 31, 2023

A storm chaser in Iowa captured the giant tornado on video:

