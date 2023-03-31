DEVELOPING: ‘Level 3 Mass Casualty’ Event Declared After Catastrophic Tornado Rips Through Little Rock, Arkansas – 600+ Injured (VIDEO)

A “catastrophic” tornado ripped through Little Rock, Arkansas on Friday.

More than 600 people are injured due to the tornado.

“Little Rock police are transporting people to hospitals as there aren’t enough ambulances to respond.” – according to the chief meteorologist for WOTV4.

A woman on the 7th floor of Medical Towers 1 in Little Rock captured the giant twister on video.

“Nearly 70,000 customers in Arkansas were out of power on Friday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages; about 37,000 were without power in neighboring Oklahoma.” CBS News reported.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) declared a state of emergency.

A massive tornado was also spotted in Hedrick, Iowa on Friday.

A storm chaser in Iowa captured the giant tornado on video:

