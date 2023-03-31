DEVELOPING: Judge Authorizes Manhattan DA Bragg to Make Trump Indictment Public

A New York judge on Friday authorized DA Alvin Bragg to make the Trump indictment public.

“A judge has authorized the Manhattan district attorney to disclose to the public that the grand jury has returned an indictment in the case of former President Donald Trump, according to a court document.” Reuters reported.

Trump has been accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

A Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict President Trump anyway.

The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

It is unclear when Alvin Bragg will make the indictment public, according to Reuters.

Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday at 2:15 PM ET in New York City on the trumped up charges.

Trump will not take a plea deal in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case, according to the former president’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

DEVELOPING…