DeSantis to Strip Luxury Miami Hotel Of Its Liquor License For Hosting Sexually Explicit Drag Show with Children in Attendance

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s State Department of Business will strip the Hyatt Regency Miami of its liquor license for hosting a sexually explicit drag show with children in attendance.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced in December they were investigating the “Drag Queen Christmas” all-ages drag show which took place in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

“Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department’s licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license,” the department said.

Officials looked through video and photos of the ‘all ages Christmas drag queen’ show in order to determine whether the venue broke the law.

For reference, here is video of the drag show event where children were in attendance:

Florida’s Voice reported: