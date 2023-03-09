DeSantis: “Run A Boat From The Bahamas” To Allow Unvaxxed Tennis Player Blocked By Biden Admin Into US

The Biden administration’s attacks on the unvaccinated aren’t over – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is fighting back against it.

DeSantis has offered to “run a boat from the Bahamas” for the number one Tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, so he can play in the Miami Open.

Djokovic is unvaccinated.

CNN reported:

DeSantis said he would “run a boat from the Bahamas” for Djokovic to compete in the Miami Open tennis tournament later this month. “I would run a boat from the Bahamas here for him. I would do that a hundred percent,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Tampa Wednesday. “I think his people are looking at it, and I’m not sure that’s the way they want to come into the country, which I understand. I think it’d be a great moment, but you know, nevertheless.”

This comes after the Biden Administration denied Djokovic entry into the United States because he is unvaccinated.

The Biden Administration has no issue with millions entering the country illegally, however.

Fox News reported:

Novak Djokovic will not participate in the BNP Paribas Open this month after the Biden administration denied his entry to the United States, due to him being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, 35, requested a vaccine waiver, which would have allowed him to enter the U.S. unvaccinated, but it was rejected by the Homeland Security Department. The 22-time Grand Slam champion subsequently withdrew from the combined ATP-WTA event, which begins Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.

DeSantis sent a letter to Biden blasting the decision.

He called his denial, “unfair, unscientific, and unacceptable.”

The Epoch Times reported:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has penned a fiery letter to President Joe Biden, criticizing the administration’s “misguided and unscientific” COVID-19 vaccine mandate for foreign travelers and asking the president to grant an exemption that would let unvaccinated tennis player Novak Djokovic compete in a Miami tournament. DeSantis made the request in a March 7 letter to Biden, in which the Florida Republican said Djokovic had applied for the waiver—and been rejected. “This denial is unfair, unscientific, and unacceptable,” DeSantis wrote of the tennis star’s vaccine drama.

All Republicans should demand Biden allow entry to Djokovic.

