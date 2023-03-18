Deranged Drag Queens in “Demonic” Outfits Crash Arkansas Children’s Book Reading Event Hosted By Kirk Cameron (PHOTOS)

Fayetteville, Arkansas- Drag queens dressed in bizarre black and white outfits disrupted actor-writer Kirk Cameron’s story time event for families and children at the Fayetteville Public Library on Friday.

Cameron is renowned as a devout Christian adamantly opposed to the radical left’s LGBTQ agenda. This includes gender ideology, child sex changes, and drag queen story hours for children.

Cameron was at his 6th stop on his cross-country tour promoting his books with book publisher Brave Books. According to the Post Millennial, there were approximately 500 people in attendance who came to hear Cameron’s biblical and compassionate message.

But such a message is anathema to the anti-Christian left. They cannot win the debate so now they want to silence Cameron and other opponents of their nefarious tactics.

The crazed protesters blocked children from seeing Cameron’s reading by holding up signs that obscured their view.

Here are pictures of their attempts.

According to Brave Books, protesters were found both inside and outside the library.

Cameron released the following statement in an email to Fox News Digital:

The small group of protesters, which included some grown men wearing silly makeup, dressed in skirts and heels, pretending to be women, listened to the reading of a kids’ book about God’s view of gender called, “Elephants Are Not Birds.” At the close of this sweet and funny story of a singing elephant named Kevin who was tricked by a vulture named ‘Culture’ into thinking he might be a bird, the reader then asked the 300 children, ‘Do you think elephants can be birds, even if they strap on silly wings and a beak? In unison, and with great laughter, all 300 children confessed with gusto, No! I felt sad for the men in skirts. As it is written, ‘You have taught the little children to praise you perfectly. May their example shame and silence your enemies. (Psalm 8:2).

Trent Talbot, the CEO of Brave books, slammed the group of drag queens, saying they dressed up in “demonic” outfits and wanted to “force disturbing views on these innocent kids.”