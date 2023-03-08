Democrats Introduce Resolution That Would Make March 1st “COVID–19 Victims Memorial Day”

Democrat senators have just reintroduced a Senate resolution that would make March 1st officially recognized as “COVID–19 Victims Memorial Day.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) reintroduced the resolution in an attempt to “memorialize those lost to COVID–19.”

The resolution was first introduced to Congress back in August of 2021 but a new version of the resolution was introduced to Congress on Monday.

On the original resolution it stated “in March 2020, communities in every State began

to experience increased loss of life and families lost fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, and neighbors from the virus.

In the new resolution it uses more “gender neutral” language and replaces mother and father with parents and brother and sister with siblings.

Now the edit could have just been made to make the resolution flow better but in the last several years Democrats have been pushing the masses to get rid of using terms such as mother, and father.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in November of 2022 that the CDC replaced all mentions of women and pronouns such as she, her, and mother.

