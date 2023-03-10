Democrats Berate and Attack Journalists Behind Release of Twitter Files

The Democrats are livid that Elon Musk allowed journalists to come into Twitter after he purchased the company and release damning information that the government, corrupt politicians like Adam Schiff, corrupt NGOs, Big Media and Big Tech colluded to censor, shadow-ban, and purge conservative messages surrounding the truth in topics like COVID, the Russia collusion sham, the 2020 Election steal and Jan 6.

The Democrats are raging mad at Elon Musk for uncovering that the Democrats and their corrupt allies committed multiple crimes to censor the free speech of Americans.

Today, in front of the House Judiciary subcommittee, the Democrats went off on the witnesses before the committee.

House Democrats referred to Matt Taibbi and Michael Shallenberger as ‘so called journalists’ and Elon Musk’s personal ‘scribes’.

FOX News reported:

If there was any doubt that the Twitter Files have struck a nerve and deep fear in the Powers That Be, Thursday’s disgraceful behavior by Democrats in a hearing featuring journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger eviscerated it. Taibbi and Shellenberger had not even uttered a word yet when the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary subcommittee Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-U.S. Virgin Islands, referred to the witnesses as “so-called journalists” in her opening statement. The pair glanced at each other, clearly surprised and confused by the utterly unprovoked attack. From there it only got worse, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-TX, asked the pair of scribes if they were being paid to testify, again to an absolutely shocked response from them. She went on to try to force Taibbi to reveal information about his sources, a journalistic Rubicon he rightfully refused to cross. Other Democrats accused them of wearing tin foil hats, and intimated in ugly language with clear disdain that they were only in it for the money, not to discover the truth about our federal government pressuring Twitter to censor Americans’ speech which was the reason for the hearing.

The Democrats refused to discuss one of the tweets released today by those “so-called” journalists before the House Committee:

10. We came to think of this grouping – state agencies like DHS, FBI, or the Global Engagement Center (GEC), along with “NGOs that aren’t academic” and an unexpectedly aggressive partner, commercial news media – as the Censorship-Industrial Complex. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

The Democrats didn’t seem to care that these journalists are Democrats who might reassess that affiliation after today’s bloodbath.

See a sample of the rude and delirious comments from the Demcoms in DC: