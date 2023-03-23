Democrats Are Afraid to Ban Chinese Spy App TikTok Because it’s Popular With Their Young Voters

State governments and public universities across the country are banning the app TikTok from official devices because it is owned by the Chinese Communist party and is believed to be spyware.

Yet Democrats are afraid to ban the app because their young voters love it.

This shouldn’t be a difficult decision, but Democrats are willing to put votes ahead of national security.

NBC News reports:

TikTok ban would be ‘a slap in the face’ to young Democratic voters, activists warn In the nation’s capital, the debate over banning TikTok has largely focused on whether the app’s Chinese parent company poses a security threat to Americans. But behind closed doors, Democrats are also being forced to weigh whether blocking the popular video platform could come with heavy political costs. In 2020, Aidan Kohn-Murphy used TikTok to rally support for Joe Biden. Now, he’s trying to use the platform to stop Biden from killing it. “I’m not defending TikTok as a company, I’m defending my entire generation,” said the 19-year-old Harvard freshman who, as a high-schooler during the 2020 campaign founded a group called TikTok for Biden. It has since changed its name to Gen Z for Change and formally incorporated as a political nonprofit and, according to Kohn-Murphy, it now includes 500 creators with a combined 500 million followers on multiple platforms. “If they went ahead with banning TikTok, it would feel like a slap in the face to a lot of young Americans,” he said. “Democrats don’t understand the political consequences this would have.”

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York is even acting as a champion for the app. Watch:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY): "Why the hysteria and the panic and the targeting of TikTok?… It poses about the same threat that companies like Facebook, and Instagram, and YouTube, and Twitter pose." pic.twitter.com/15dUchWfo4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 22, 2023

Jamaal Bowman: "Republicans ain't got no swag. That's why they want to ban TikTok." pic.twitter.com/E1HBFDjd5p — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 22, 2023

According to Human Events, over 30 countries have banned TikTok over security concerns.

But in America, Democrats want to keep it. For the children.

This is insanity.