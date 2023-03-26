Democrat Senator Mark Warner Says Joe Biden is Withholding Information From Congress on His Classified Documents Scandal (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator Mark Warner appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday to discuss the Biden classified documents scandal.

Warner, the Chairman of the Senate Intel Committee, told CBS’s Margaret Brennan that Joe Biden is withholding information on his classified documents scandal.

Joe Biden stole SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center.

Biden also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Joe Biden is also withholding information from the Senate Intel Committee.

“We need more information about these documents,” Warner said. “The administration’s position does not pass the smell test.”

WATCH: