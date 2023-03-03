Democrat Mayor Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography Met With Pelosi, Dalai Lama, Lady Gaga and Drank Beers With Pete Buttigieg

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on Thursday, the Democrat Mayor of College Park, Maryland Patrick Wojahn was arrested on 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Prince George’s County police department arrested the disgraced Democrat mayor after detectives discovered Wojahn was operating an anonymous social media account that was distributing pornography.

On Wojahn’s public Twitter account we have discovered Wojahn met with the Dalai Lama, Lady Gaga, and even had a beer with his mentor Pete Buttigieg.

LOOK:

Inspiring words from His Holiness the @DalaiLama today on building a #CityofKindness at #USCM2016. And a selfie. pic.twitter.com/qpnJW10dYW — Patrick Wojahn (@patrick_wojahn) June 26, 2016

Today I heard @ladygaga talk about the need for mayors to engage with our youth. And got a selfie. pic.twitter.com/5nqGpoN9tB — Patrick Wojahn (@patrick_wojahn) June 26, 2016

Along with Lady Gaga and the Dalai Lama, Wojahn also took a picture with Nancy Pelosi:

Now granted it looks like he snapped a few quick selfies with Lady Gaga, the Dalai Lama and Pelosi but his interaction with Pete Buttigieg is a different story.

In a tweet Wojahn posted a photo of him and Buttigieg with the caption: “Just two mayors, grabbing a beer together. #MayorPete”

https://twitter.com/James_Mulhollan/status/1149292665957171200

Read more about Wojahn’s connection with Buttigieg and his numerous White House visits here: