Democrat Kathleen Clark BLASTS “Politicians and Preachers” and “Right Wing Extremists” for Cruelty to Transgenders After Wicked Transgender Guns Down Kids at School – Forgets to Mention Her Son Is Violent Trans Antifa Felon

On Tuesday, one day after the horrific massacre of 6 Christians including three young children at a Christian school in Nashville, Democrat Rep. Kathleen Clark took to the House floor.

Rep. Clark proceeded to tear into Republicans “politicians and preachers” and “right-wing extremists” for their cruelty to trans people.

Republicans in several states have passed laws banning the transitioning of children. This infuriates the left. They think parents have the right to rip out the sex organs of their children at any age. It is a ghoulish practice.

Here is Rep. Clark on Tuesday after the Nashville mass shooting.

Of course, Clark forgot to mention that her violent trans son was arrested for vandalizing public property and assaulting a police officer.

In January, the son of Democratic House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA 5th District) was arrested on charges of vandalizing private property and assaulting an officer while resisting arrest during an Antifa riot in Boston, Massachusetts, Post Millenial reported.

Her child is trans.

The Boston Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as Jared Dowell, 23, of Melrose.

Dowell was placed under arrest and charged with; Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction or Injury of Personal Property and Damage of Property by Graffiti/Tagging.

No doubt, Rep. Clark’s son won’t spend two years in prison before trial like a Trump supporter.

