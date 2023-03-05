Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Absurdly Claims Biden “Reduced the Flow of Illegal Border Crossings” (VIDEO)

Democrats lie about everything.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday absurdly claimed Joe Biden “reduced the flow of illegal border crossings.”

This is the leader of the Democrat party.

“What I have seen is that some of the steps that President Biden and the administration have taken over the last few months has certainly reduced the flow of illegal border crossings,” Jeffries said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

This is a brazen lie.

For nearly 2 years straight border crossings have exceeded 150,000 a month.

More than 5 million illegal aliens have crossed over the US border since Joe Biden was sworn into office in January 2021.

VIDEO: