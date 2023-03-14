DEM CAT FIGHT: Kamala Harris Not Returning Elizabeth Warren’s Phone Calls for Questioning Her as VP Choice in 2024

In January, Elizabeth Warren did an interview with WGBH in Boston and was asked about Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate in 2024.

Warren’s response was less than enthusiastic and apparently, Kamala Harris and her team were watching, because now Harris is not returning Warren’s calls.

Warren keeps trying to apologize, but she can’t get Harris on the line.

FOX News reported:

Kamala Harris won’t speak to Elizabeth Warren after ‘pretty insulting’ 2024 snub: report Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly won’t return Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, D-Mass., phone calls after the senator stopped short of endorsing Harris as President Joe Biden’s vice president in 2024. Warren has called Harris twice to apologize for her comments, according to CNN, but the vice president has not returned her calls. The Massachusetts senator seemed to stop short of endorsing Harris as Biden’s running mate in 2024 during a Boston Public Radio interview in January. The radio host asked Warren if Harris should be Biden’s running mate if he runs for reelection in 2024. “I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team,” she responded. “I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general and I was still teaching, and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are.” Warren issued a statement after the interview to GBH News and said she fully supported a Biden-Harris ticket. “I fully support the president’s and vice president’s reelection together and never intended to imply otherwise,” Warren told GBH News. “They’re a terrific team with a strong record of delivering for working families.” Warren spoke to Harris’ chief of staff, Lorraine Voles, according to CNN, who returned the phone call.

This is the video of Warren from January that’s causing all the problems:

One of the likely reasons Warren made these comments is because she wants to be VP. She wanted to be Biden’s VP in 2020, but Kamala Harris checked more boxes on the left’s identity politics list.