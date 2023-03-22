DC Reporters Mourn “Sudden Passing” of Veteran NBC Newsman Vaughn Ververs at Age 54

by

NBC Newsman Vaughn Ververs, who started out in politics as deputy press secretary for Pat Buchanan’s 1992 presidential campaign before making a permanent move into political reporting, passed away “suddenly” on Sunday at age 54, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reported on Tuesday. Ververs leaves behind his wife and three children. By all accounts he was well thought of by his colleagues for his knowledge and kindness.

“Our NBC News family has suffered a terrible loss with the sudden passing of our beloved top digital editor in Washington Vaughn Ververs, a mentor to many and big-hearted colleague to all. Our deepest condolences to his wife wife Lisa and 3 children”

Ververs was editor of the Hotline many years ago.

Fellow reporters mourned his passing:

The about page for Vaughn Ververs from George Mason University (via Google cache.):

Vaughn Ververs is currently the political editor for MSNBC.com. Ververs, a veteran reporter and media writer formerly served as an editor for Politico, as well as senior political editor for CBSnews.com, responsible for daily coverage and long-term planning for the website’s political coverage.

Before joining the CBS News interactive group as editor of Public Eye at its inception in 2005, Mr. Ververs served as the editor of The Hotline, Washington D.C.’s premier daily online political news source, and wrote Talking Heads, a weekly column explaining how the press covers Washington. While at The Hotline, Mr. Ververs was a regular guest on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal and frequently discussed campaign news and events on shows such as PBS’ The McLaughlin Group, Fox News Channel’s The O’Reilly Factor and MSNBC’s Hardball. In addition, he frequently appeared on CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News Channel as a political analyst and was a regular guest on ABC radio’s John Batchelor Show. Prior to that, he worked with the Fox News Channel as a field producer, booker, line producer and associate producer for Fox News Sunday (1997-98). He was an associate producer and researcher for the political unit of CBS News (1995-96).

Before his journalism career began, Ververs was the deputy press secretary for Pat Buchanan’s presidential campaign in 1992. Ververs was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and grew up in Simla, Colorado. He lives in Alexandria, Virginia with his wife and three children.

