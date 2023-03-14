DC Draino’s Rogan O’Handley Announces Intention to Take His Free Speech Case to US Supreme Court

Rogan O’Handley, the infamous conservative DC Draino on Twitter, announced on Monday night that he and his lawyers will take his free speech case to the US Supreme Court.

In 2021 DC Craino was suspended from Twitter for “election misinformation” after he called for an audit of the national presidential election in November 2020.

This tweet was too much for the government censorship or the Twitter Partner Portal team at Twitter.

This was just the start.

Big Tech was complicit to this team 98% of the time in removing flagged content.

The California Secretary of State’s office led by current US Senator Alex Padilla.

Rogan’s final offense was this tweet about Joe Biden and his “81 million” votes.

That was too much for the government censorship team. Rogan was banned from Twitter after posting that tweet.

Last night Rogan O’Handley announced he and his attorneys are taking his case to the US Supreme Court after two liberal courts through out his First Amendment case.

Rogan posted this on Twitter on Monday night.

1/After President Trump won in 2016, the Democrat Party pushed the Russia Collusion narrative to delegitimize his administration Many federal, state, and NGO entities ramped-up censorship efforts online in the name of stopping “foreign interference” — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 13, 2023

3/In fact, NASS Director of Communications Maria Benson stated in email that Twitter asked her to let Secretaries of States’ offices know that it had created a separate dedicated way for election officials to “flag concerns directly to Twitter.” pic.twitter.com/X7BLKU49W8 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 13, 2023

5/NASS asked its members to give it a “heads up” when they saw mis-information to help NASS “create a more national narrative” and wanted officials to have NASS email tips on how to report “mis/disinformation” directly to Big Tech “handy” as officials “prepare[d] for battle.” pic.twitter.com/FPlk0og43e — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 13, 2023

7/On July 17, 2020, Padilla’s office sent an email to fifteen political consultants and political affairs professionals, many of whom worked on the campaigns of prominent Democrats, offering them the opportunity to bid on a $35-million-dollar “Vote Safe California” initiative — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 13, 2023

9/Who is SKDK? They’re a political consulting firm heavily involved in then- candidate **Joe Biden’s** presidential campaign As described by Reuters, “SKDK is closely associated with the Democratic Party, having worked on six presidential campaigns.”https://t.co/rcusH7Dnor — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 13, 2023

11/Alex Padilla was proud of the OEC’s censorship activities as was NASS NASS has an annual award called the Innovation, Dedication, Excellence & Achievement in Service (“IDEAS”) award, recognizing “significant state contributions to the mission of NASS.” Guess who won in 2020? pic.twitter.com/gKp90v7Mli — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 13, 2023

13/Some have claimed that this Twitter Partner Portal was merely a “suggestion box” for gov’t officials and censorship wasn’t mandated According to the CA Sec. of States’s attached press release, Big Tech was complicit **98%** of the time in removing the flagged content pic.twitter.com/LIH8Vg2Y0W — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 13, 2023

15/Despite the Post’s expression of Mr. O’Handley’s personal opinion calling for greater accountability in election processes—core political speech directly questioning Padilla’s political work—SKDK labeled the Post as “misinformation,” and flagged the Post for the OEC to censor pic.twitter.com/IybrDD1pO0 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 13, 2023

17/Shortly after Padilla’s agent or staff flagged the post to Twitter, Twitter appended commentary asserting that Mr. O’Handley’s claim about election fraud was disputed Twitter then added a “strike” to Mr. O’Handley’s account, a clear 1st Amendment violation — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 13, 2023

19/His final violation was a tweet sarcastically mocking Joe Biden’s “victory” in 2020 where he tweeted in quotes “Most votes in American History” with a picture of the Us Capitol behind barbed wire He was soon thereafter permanently banned for “Election Misinformation” pic.twitter.com/aGrjYIWNO7 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 13, 2023

21/This 1st Amendment case was dismissed in December of 2021 by a Democrat-appointed Judge on a Motion to Dismiss using a Summary Judgment review standard Despite a smoking gun email, the judge said “not enough” to move forward with discoveryhttps://t.co/XtJ3HrG54V — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 13, 2023