“The Police State Is Here” – Dan Bongino Rips the Upcoming Trump Arrest (VIDEO)

Dan Bongino didn’t hold back when discussing the upcoming arrest of Donald Trump.

He ripped into liberals celebrating it — and said “the Police State is here.”

He also pointed out “this is the kind of story we are used to reading out of North Korea but it is here in the United States right now.”

VIDEO (partial transcript below)

Dan Bongino: "The police state is here." pic.twitter.com/Loo4jJ1lfs — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 18, 2023

From the video above:

“Dan Bongino: The Police State is here guys. That’s inarguable, to the libs listening, you know you can plant a big wet one on my rump because I really have no desire to hear you right now as you’re celebrating again the collapse of the constitutional republic. The police state’s here. You know it is not as though Donald Trump’s sons were caught on tape talking to their dad about elicit business deals or anything with foreign communist parties and nuclear power and enemies of the United States. Shuttling millions of dollars to the Trump family oh that’s right, that’s right, that’s the Biden family. Sorry guys I forgot as a commentator I should really be up on the news. But the police state and this abomination is here right now, this is 3rd world BS. That’s exactly what this is. This is the kind of story we are used to reading out of North Korea but it is here in the United States right now.”

Fox News reported Friday night that final preparations were being made for Trump’s arrest.

It is expected to happen next week.

Gateway Pundit reported:

Fox News reported Friday evening that final preparations are being made to arrest Trump next week. The Manhattan DA’s office asked for a meeting with law enforcement ahead of the possible Trump indictment. Trump will “be fingerprinted and processed like every other defendant” – Fox News reported. The Secret Service will make the decision to handcuff Trump or not. WATCH: https://twitter.com/MikeSington/status/1636849571707092994?s=20

Trump spoke out on the reports appearing to confirm his arrest is coming.

Trump said the charges against him have been debunked by “NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!”

Truth Social:

OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION. MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE… Page 2: NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

Bongino is right!

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…