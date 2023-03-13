Credit Suisse Shares Tumble to a New Record Low After Collapse of SVB and Signature Bank

Credit Suisse shares tumbled to a new record low on Monday after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed.

The Swiss bank fell as much as 15% after taking losses for five straight quarters.

Market Watch reported:

Credit Suisse shares on Monday reached a new record low, falling as much as 15% as investors continued to hammer away at the stock of the Swiss banking giant after the collapse of banks in the U.S.

While SVB Financial and Signature Bank collapsed in the wake of the downturn in the technology and crypto sectors as interest rates rise, Credit Suisse’s difficulties have been of its own making.