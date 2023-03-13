Corrupt Lying Rep. Dan Goldman Says Hunter Laptop Is Russian Disinfo But None of These Articles Have Been Debunked?

Poor Daniel Goldman, the new Dem Rep from New York, is the lone survivor in the Hunter Biden laptop is Russian disinformation. This is utter nonsense.

Goldman, the creepy former lying attorney in Adam Schiff’s impeachment of President Trump because the President dared ask about the Bidens’ activities in Ukraine, believes that if he says the Hunter laptop is Russian disinformation, people will listen.

Last Thursday, there were hearings on Twitter and the Democrat, government, Big Tech, and Big Media complex known as the “Censorship Industrial Complex”, Goldman tried to insanely bring up that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russia misinformation.

Long after this lie has been debunked, Goldman wanted to bring it back to life.

So we ask which of these articles, texts, and pictures shared at The Gateway Pundit are “Russian information”. (TGP obtained information for these articles from a trusted source, who vetted the information directly from John Paul Mac Isaac and no one has even attempted to say that these documents are not Hunter’s from his laptop.)

So does Goldman believe the picture above was created by Russia? Where is his proof? We shared this in our post before the 2020 Election noting that Hunter was with Russians in the Los Angeles area at an exclusive mansion where sex acts were performed and Hunter placed his family at risk for Russian blackmail.

Since Goldman can’t prove that article contains disinformation, maybe he can tackle this text Hunter backed up on his laptop where he shares in a discussion that the entire family knew of his illicit relationship with a certain minor.

Since Goldman is lost here as well, maybe he can prove the fact that Hunter set up a pornhub account that included pictures from a family member?

Goldman won’t go there. That’s why he sprays lies and makes accusations. He knows the Hunter Biden laptop is real. He hates it that he has to lie about it in front of the whole world.