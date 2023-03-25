Dopey Radical Cori Bush Says She Won’t ‘Succumb to the Nihilist, Insurrectionist View of the Second Amendment’ (VIDEO)

Noted Constitutional scholar, Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, recently offered some remarks on the Second Amendment that were not only insulting but appeared completely scripted.

It’s amazing to hear a member of Congress speak this way about an amendment to the Constitution that she is sworn to uphold and protect.

Cori also spends hundreds of thousands a year on her own armed security — who happens to be her husband!

Then again, Cori is a member of the squad.

RedState reports:

WATCH: Cori Bush Wants Us to Know She Won’t ‘Succumb to the Nihilist, Insurrectionist View of the 2nd Amendment,’ America Oh, please. I’ll bet you a dollar that Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush could no more define “nihilist,” let alone spell it, than she could teach a pigeon to spell “gun grabber.” Nonetheless, the “noted Constitutional scholar” [ahem] wants us to know where we can stick the Second Amendment, and it’s not in her inbox. Although, it was delightful how Bush’s handlers included “insurrectionist” in her prattling little diatribe… First, there’s no such thing as an “assault rifle,” so since they don’t exist, you can’t ban them, Congresswoman. Second, of course your threat requires taking away the rights of people to bear arms — the arms that Democrats don’t want law-abiding Americans to own, or even more ominous, the arms that Democrats don’t think Americans need — which is none of their damn business. Okay, back to the babble — and my favorite part. We will not succumb to the nihilist, insurrectionist view of the Second Amendment. We will not allow the apologists for gun violence to win. We will double down on a public health response to the public health emergency that is gun violence in our country. And together, we will end this crisis once and for all.

Here’s the video:

Do you think Cori Bush is aware that Harriet Tubman carried a gun?