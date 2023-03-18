CNN Reporter Gets Robbed in San Francisco After Thieves Break into Her Rental Car (VIDEO)

A liberal reporter for CNN got mugged by reality Friday in San Francisco while reporting on the city’s skyrocketing crime rate.

Kyung Lah, the reporter, revealed that robbers broke into her rental car and vandalized it.

The incident lasted less than four seconds. The thieves also succeeded despite CNN having armed security to protect the vehicle.

Got robbed. Again. @jasonkCNN & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous.

The security guard took a photo of the license plate of the crooks’ getaway vehicle after failing to apprehend them.

Lah then posted a warning on Twitter for future visitors to San Francisco while sharing video of her broken car window.

San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough.

Lah lost her ID and her passport in the robbery. Fortunately for Lah, Southwest Airlines allowed her to board anyway because “so many people get their cars broken into and their bags stolen” in San Francisco.

Bc so many people get their cars broken into and their bags stolen, @SouthwestAir was very used to my lack-of-ID problem and smoothly gave me my ticket after a brief security check. Off to TSA now. pic.twitter.com/fDnfF1loRF — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

Kari Lake noted the irony of Lah complaining about being a crime victim after smearing Lake who has advocated for law and order.

Leftist Fake News CNN “reporter” who spent 2 years denigrating me, an America First candidate working to make our streets safer, complains when she is a victim of crime in a leftist-run city. Americans should not have to hire a security guard to protect their parked cars. https://t.co/qHnzP0EwH1 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 18, 2023

San Francisco has experienced a surge in crime thanks largely to the city’s refusal to prosecute violent criminals. Residents have a 1 in 16 chance of being a victim of a property or violent crime.