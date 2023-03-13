Clinton-Appointed Judge Allows “Hollywood Access” Tape Into E. Jean Carroll’s Garbage Rape Case Against Trump

A federal judge earlier this year rejected Trump’s motion to dismiss the civil sexual assault suit filed by E. Jean Carroll.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

E. Jean Carroll is a mentally unwell woman who previously told CNN she fantasizes about rape.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

Carroll filed the lawsuit in November after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act which allows adults to sue over sexual assaults that occurred decades ago.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Trump’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Friday.

Judge Lewis Kaplan was appointed to the US District of the Southern District of New York by Bill Clinton in 1994.

Judge Kaplan ruled on Friday that Trump’s “grab her by the p*ssy” Hollywood Access tape can be played at the civil trial.

“In this case, a jury reasonably could find, even from the Access Hollywood tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted in the Access Hollywood tape that he in fact has had contact with women’s genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so,” Judge Kaplan wrote of Trump’s locker room talk, according to the Washington Times.

The trial is set for next month.

The Washington Times reported: