Chinese Communist Party Writes Sen. Hawley and Demand He Take Down His COVID Origins Bill… Forget He’s Not Joe Biden – Hawley Responds

Politico reported – The US House sent legislation to President Joe Biden on Friday requiring the administration to declassify all information held by U.S. agencies relating to potential links between China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and Covid-19.

Every representative both Democrat and Republican voted for the bill. Last week the US Senate also voted unanimously for the bill. It makes you wonder what the Democrats have up their sleeve. They are not typically transparent. There must be something behind their vote especially since we all know it will indice Dr. Tony Fauci the Democrat darling.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) sponsored the bill.

The Chinese Communist Party officials wrote Senator Hawley this week and demanded that he drop the bill.

They are very worried. Dr. Fauci wasn’t the only one lying about COVID.

Senator Hawley responded to the Chi-Coms on Friday: “The bill will soon be law – unless you can convince President Biden to veto it. Time is up. Come clean about your role in spreading COVID to the world.”

China has been so worked up about this COVID origins bill, Communist officials wrote to my office earlier this week and demanded I drop it. I thought I’d update President Xi on today’s passage 👇 pic.twitter.com/uuzGiIebEl — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 10, 2023

The only thing protecting China right now is Joe Biden. Fortunately for the Chinese Communists, the Biden family is bought and paid for. This ought to be an interesting week ahead.