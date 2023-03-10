Chinese Communist Party-Owned App TikTok Hires Biden Connected Firm as it Comes Under Scrutiny in Washington

The video sharing app TikTok is coming under increased scrutiny because it is owned by the Chinese Communist party and people believe it’s basically a spy app.

State governments and colleges all over the country are banning the use of it on official phones.

And now, TikTok has hired SKDK, a firm with ties to Joe Biden, to help it navigate the politics of DC.

Isn’t that just perfect?

Politico reports:

TikTok hires Biden-connected firm as it finds itself under D.C.’s microscope TikTok, the wildly popular Chinese-owned social media app, has hired top Biden-connected consulting firm SKDK as it faces increasing scrutiny in Washington, according to two people, including one with direct knowledge of the hire. The public affairs and political consulting firm is providing communications support to the company, which has come under government scrutiny, with senators recently introducing a bipartisan bill empowering Biden to restrict or potentially ban the service. The hiring came in the last few months, according to the person with direct knowledge of the hire. A spokesperson for SKDK declined to comment while a spokesperson for TikTok who also declined to comment. The fire TikTok has faced in D.C. has been building for a number of years after the Trump administration tried to ban the app. It has continued with the Biden administration’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. conducting a national security review of TikTok. SKDK is seen as the most well-connected Democratic firm in Washington with former top employees in senior and mid-level roles in the Biden administration. Anita Dunn, a founding partner, returned to the White House last May where she is senior adviser after a stint in the early part of the Biden administration and work on the 2020 campaign. Other former SKDK employees in the Biden administration include deputy White House communications directors Kate Berner and Herbie Ziskend, deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh and Interior Department press secretary Tyler Cherry.

This is a huge development.

TikTok hires one of the most aggressive, least respected Democrat firms headed by litigious liar Anita Dunn. So clearly they're betting on a monopartisan Democrat defense to save them. https://t.co/fFTgsmMUSc — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 10, 2023

TikTok hiring SKDK is almost too perfect for words. White House + Media + Dem think tanks run by Biden advisors are all in on the CCP. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2023

"Chinese owned" is doing a lot of semantic work here. It's not "Chinese owned" which used to be problematic when it came to things like viruses. It's directly owned by the CCP and now has a direct line to the White House. https://t.co/Dtxr2AYHC3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2023

If Biden and Democrats want to downplay the notion that they’re in the pocket of the Chinese Communist party, this is not the way to do it.