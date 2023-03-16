China’s New “Smart Religion” App Forces Believers to Register with Communist Regime Before Attending Services

How soon before this comes to America?



Authorities raid a church in China’s Henan province on Sunday, Aug. 12. (Photo: ChinaAid)

China is using a new app “Smart Religion” to spy on believers who attend church services in China.

Applicants must fill in personal information before they attend a church service, including their name, phone number, government ID number, permanent residence, occupation, and date of birth.

China is rolling out this service in Henan province.

Via the Catholic News Agency.