Children’s Story Book Event With Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok in NYC Canceled Due to Threats

Chaya Raicjik, the woman behind the popular ‘Libs of TikTok’ account on Twitter, organized a children’s story book hour in New York. It was planned as an alternative to a drag queen story hour.

Now the event has been canceled due to threats.

Will there be any investigation or push back? Why is the left allowed to behave in this way?

FOX News reports:

Libs of Tik Tok’s NYC book event for kids canceled after receiving threats of ‘unsafe behavior’ An upcoming New York City book event hosted by “LibsofTikTok” account owner and conservative children’s book author Chaya Raichik was canceled after receiving threats. “Brave Books,” the publisher of Raichik’s conservative children’s book “No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern,” tweeted Friday that its Sunday story hour featuring Raichik, and Brave Books CEO Trent Talbot, had been canceled due to threats of “unsafe behavior” from some attendees. The publisher wrote, “We have received threats of potentially inappropriate and unsafe behavior at the NYC story hour with Chaya Raichik on Sunday and have advised Chaya we cancel the event. With children being involved, we don’t want to take any chances.” They added, “We will find a way to combat this moving forward. Stay tuned for an announcement in the coming days.” The Eventbrite page for the story hour also indicated that the event – which was to be held at “The Women’s National Republican Club” on Sunday, March 19 – was canceled. The page featured an image of the event’s flier, depicting Raichik and Talbot holding their children’s books. It indicated that the story hour was a rival event for a controversial drag queen story hour being hosted by New York lawmakers, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, that same Sunday.

This is an outrage.

We have received threats of potentially inappropriate and unsafe behavior at the NYC story hour with Chaya Raichik on Sunday and have advised Chaya we cancel the event. With children being involved, we don’t want to take any chances. We will find a way to combat this moving… https://t.co/IVUkgP7el6 — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) March 17, 2023

Conservatives blasted the decision.

When will you be changing the name since "Brave" no longer fits? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 18, 2023

So Not So Brave books. — Nancy Cahalan (@mamacee7) March 17, 2023

You let threats of violence from wokes cancel you? Please. This is absurd. This is self-cancellation. Why didn't you just call the police? Disgusting. — PatrioticPurple (@PatrioticPurple) March 17, 2023

That’s exactly what we can’t have in our society. We can’t have an angry mob that appears out of nowhere to silence people they don’t like. Get some law enforcement there and allow her to speak. That’s insane. — Joe (@PinnacleJoe) March 17, 2023

The left will keep doing this for as long as it works.